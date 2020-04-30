He once compared Trump to Hitler. Now Murphy says POTUS helped N.J. “in our darkest hour of need”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If Phil Murphy felt awkward visiting the Oval Office on Thursday? He didn’t show it, offering effusive praise for the Republican president who he has frequently sued and even compared to Hitler.

“I thank you for the enormous help in our darkest hour of need,” Murphy told the President, adding that “we couldn’t be making the progress we’re making without you and your administration.”

–

A change of heart? Or a political necessity? Murphy needs a multi-billion dollar federal bailout to avoid state worker layoffs and major Middle Class tax hikes heading into his own 2021 reelection campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flatly opposes the notion of bailouts for pension-saddled blue states; the President suggested he may tie immigration compliance to any hypothetical emergency relief.

Whatever transpires in the future between these two men, Save Jerseyans, expect to see this footage used in a Trump re-election video.

Watch: