N.J. legislator says he won’t accept a paycheck until his constituents get their unemployment checks

FREEHOLD, N.J. – One of Monmouth County’s legislators says he won’t accept a paycheck until his constituents receive their unemployment benefits.

“My staff and I have been working seven days a week yielding countless phone calls and emails from residents who have lost either all or part of their income due to this public health crisis,” said Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (R-13). “They have sought state unemployment insurance, calling on a daily basis only to be told to be patient and they may have to wait another 4 to 6 weeks. This is unacceptable and as leaders in this State, we cannot allow families to struggle to meet the basic necessities of life. We must show that we stand with them, especially in these hard times.”

“With that I ask that you withhold my salary, effective April 20th, 2020, until every one of my constituents’ state unemployment claims has been fulfilled,” added Scharfenberger. “ I cannot, in good conscience, continue to accept a salary while these issues remain unresolved and my constituents struggle through no fault of their own.”

Assembly members earn $49,000 annually.

New Jersey received 718,000+ new unemployment claims in the first four weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, slamming the understaffed and antiquated state unemployment system and leaving thousands of newly-unemployed residents without their much-needed unemployment benefits.

You can click here to read Assemblyman Scharfenberger’s letter.

