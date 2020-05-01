Update #2: Rutgers disavows tenured professor’s racist tweets

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – There’s no word yet if any other action will be taken (which probably means it won’t), but Rutgers University has disavowed the tweets of Associate Professor Brittney Cooper.

“Dr. Cooper’s Twitter statements are her own personal statements and not those of the University,” said the RU Director of Public Relations in a statement to News12’s Eric Landskroner.

–

Cooper went on a tweet tirade this week suggesting U.S. whites are indifferent (or even want in some cases) blacks to die from COVID-19, declaring “fuck Trump supporters,” and then responding to appalled critics that she wasn’t worried about her job because “I have tenure.”

Just received a brief statement from @RutgersU Dir. of Public Relations : "Dr. Cooper’s Twitter statements are her own personal statements and not those of the University." Thoughts? https://t.co/SCn3gCEw2X — Eric Landskroner (@ericlandskroner) April 30, 2020

–