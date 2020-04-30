UPDATE: Rutgers professor declares “I have tenure” after racially-charged “f–k Trump supporters” Twitter tirade makes news

By Matt Rooney

Rutgers Associate Professor Brittney Cooper made some news this week after tweeting on Tuesday that white people want to end the COVID-19 shutdown because the virus is disproportionately killed black Americans. She also added ‘fuck Trump supporters’ for good measure in her 7 tweet-long tirade. Nice lady!

She also apparently loves the limelight. On Thursday? Cooper – who is a six figure employee at the publicly-subsidized New Jersey college – began tweeting again, responding to critics of her unhinged tweets by falling back on every Leftist academic’s favorite defense: “I have tenure.”

“Just know a couple of things: 1.) I report threats to law enforcement and have had committed law enforcement support for many years now. 2.) I have tenure,” said Cooper. “Rutgers won’t be firing me for tweets. That is all.”

Cooper also doubled down on her original commentary:

