VFW cites Governor Murphy’s neglect as death toll rises at N.J. veterans homes

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s veterans’ homes are ground zero for COVID-19 related deaths in New Jersey. The Veterans of Foreign Wars’s in-state leadership stopped just short of placing the responsibility at Governor Phil Murphy’s feet.

“The VFW has repeatedly expressed concerns that Governor Murphy’s budget cuts, along with his failure to fill the New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Home Advisory Council vacancies, would impact the health and wellbeing of veterans,” complained Barbara Kim-Hagemann, VFW State Commander in an April 22nd press release. “We will be conducting an independent review of the investigation findings to determine if any deficiency or Governor Murphy’s budget cut of one million dollars from a veteran transportation program, which enabled these residents to obtain medical care from providers outside of the homes, had any impact in this crisis.“

“There is currently a 42 %-member vacancy rate in the three New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Home Advisory Councils,” Kim Hagemann continued. “These Councils were established by the Legislature to recommend standards and methods for application and termination of eligibility for admission to the Memorial Home, the standards of care, treatment, and discipline, governing the relationships between the Memorial Home and persons admitted thereto, determination and payment of amounts which members may be required to contribute toward the cost of care and treatment in accordance with their financial ability. Now more than ever we need these Advisory Councils fully staffed, and we demand the Governor appoint members into the vacant and deceased council positions.”

As of Monday, New Jersey’s nursing homes accounted for 41% of the state’s current COVID-19 death toll.

The single Paramus veterans’ facility signaled out by the VFW in its release had 44 deaths, making it the state’s single hardest-hit nursing home. A Menlo Park veterans’ facility isn’t far behind in third place with 26 deaths.

On Tuesday, Governor Murphy’s top veterans official announced that he was exploring a congressional bid in NJ-05.

