VIDEO: Anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate in Phil Murphy’s own town

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Middletown’s municipal government has decided to keep its local parks open, but since the Republican-run Monmouth County community is also home to Governor Phil Murphy’s $10 million mansion, a caravan of protesters rolled through the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against Murphy’s COVID-19 lockdown orders.

Spontaneous demonstrations have taken place around the state over the last couple of weeks; two weeks ago, a Toms River woman was criminally charged for allegedly organizing a Trenton protest.

The Middletown protesters appeared to abide by social distancing restrictions, remaining in their vehicles while making their voices heard with shouts, honks, and other hard-to-miss noises.

Save Jersey obtained the following video from an individual who knows one of the participating protesters.

