VIDEO: Christie says governors would probably prevail over Trump in court

MENDHAM, N.J. – What happens if President Trump pushes intransigent governors to reopen their states before they want to reopen?

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined ABC’s The View (remotely) on Tuesday to offer his legal analysis, suggesting that while the governors – including Phil Murphy – would probably prevail in a court battle over the timeline to reopen restaurants and end controversial ‘stay at home’ orders, the state and federal governments practically need to work together.

Watch: