VIDEO: Malinowski fantasized about keeping Coronavirus disinfectents from Kentucky to punish Mitch McConnell

TRENTON, N.J. – Yep. He said it.

“Fun fact about Somerset County: we make 100 percent of the national supply of Lysol disinfectant,” freshman Rep. Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) mused during a recent online ‘Congress in Your Kitchen’ livestream. “I’ve thought about using with Mitch McConnell, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to hold up the Lysol for Kentucky until you pass her” bill.

–

“I see some thumbs up, but that’s a fantasy that I don’t think, it’s not going to work that way,” Malinowski added.

Malinowski was referring to Capitol Hill Democrats’ move to block a new small business aid bill championed by the Republican Senate Majority Leader.

Watch:

–