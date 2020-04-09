VIDEO: Malinowski fantasized about keeping Coronavirus disinfectents from Kentucky to punish Mitch McConnell

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – Yep. He said it.

“Fun fact about Somerset County: we make 100 percent of the national supply of Lysol disinfectant,” freshman Rep. Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) mused during a recent online ‘Congress in Your Kitchen’ livestream. “I’ve thought about using with Mitch McConnell, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to hold up the Lysol for Kentucky until you pass her” bill.

“I see some thumbs up, but that’s a fantasy that I don’t think, it’s not going to work that way,” Malinowski added.

Malinowski was referring to Capitol Hill Democrats’ move to block a new small business aid bill championed by the Republican Senate Majority Leader.

Watch: