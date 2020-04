CHERRY HILL, N.J. – Our friend, fellow new media member and resident public relations guru Dan Cirucci took to Facebook on Monday to discuss Governor Phil Murphy’s vague, unhelpful, and in some respects downright alarming “roadmap” press conference.

Indefinite closures? Barricaded parks? Thousands of “contact tracers” (new state workers) to track their fellow citizens? That’s just the beginning of it, Save Jerseyans…

–

Watch: