VIDEO: Trump won’t rule out COVID-19 originating from Chinese lab

WASHINGTON, D.C. – What started as a conspiracy theory may in fact have some validity. In fact, on Wednesday, President Trump declined to dismiss a Fox News report citing sources who say COVID-19 originated from a labratory near Wuhan, China.

“We’ll see,” Trump told reporter John Roberts. POTUS also suggested that an effort to get to the bottom of the accusations is ongoing.

Watch:

Watch: In answer to a question from Fox News’ @johnrobertsFox, President Trump suggests there’s merit to a report about the coronavirus originating in a lab in China. pic.twitter.com/v9gMo9qbl2 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) April 15, 2020

