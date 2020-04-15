VIDEO: Trump won’t rule out COVID-19 originating from Chinese lab

Published on by The Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – What started as a conspiracy theory may in fact have some validity. In fact, on Wednesday, President Trump declined to dismiss a Fox News report citing sources who say COVID-19 originated from a labratory near Wuhan, China.

“We’ll see,” Trump told reporter John Roberts. POTUS also suggested that an effort to get to the bottom of the accusations is ongoing.

Watch: