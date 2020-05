TRENTON, N.J. – The ranks of New Jersey’s unemployed continued to grow last week as nearly 70,000 last week, swelling the state’s number of new unemployment applications to 1,088,474 since March 15th.

Governor Murphy declared a public health emergency on March 9th and then escalated his COVID-19 response to a far-reaching “stay at home” order which went into effect on March 21st.

