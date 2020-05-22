Atilis Gym vows to reopen Friday despite being shut down by N.J. Health Department

BELLMAWR, N.J. – The New Jersey Department of Health struck back on Thursday morning, posting a closure notice on the door of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey.
Having already defied Governor Murphy’s orders earlier in the week, the gym’s owners told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that they plan to reopen on Friday.
