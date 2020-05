ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – A referendum to change Atlantic City’s form of government appears to have failed spectacularly.

As of 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the count for the all-vote by mail election stood at 3,275 votes AGAINST and another 985 in favor of a change. 1,800 ballots remained to be counted.

If it had succeeded, the Boardwalk Empire would’ve transitioned away from a ward council system to a smaller, more centralized government including a powerful (and unelected) city manager.