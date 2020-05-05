Christie: “We have to stand up for the American way of life”

NEW YORK, NY – Phil Murphy’s predecessor says the United States can’t sacrifice its way of life indefinitely in the name of minimizing the risk presented by COVID-19.

“We’ve got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don’t, we’re going to destroy the American way of life in these families — and it will be years and years before we can recover,” said Christie to CNN host Dana Bash on a Monday podcast.

“The message is that the American people have gone through significant death before,” Christie replied when asked what he’d say right now were he president, adding “we’ve gone through it and we’ve survived it. We sacrificed those lives.”

