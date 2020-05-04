Latest list of charged N.J. coronavirus “criminals” includes: residents accused of organizing protest, birthday party

By The Staff

The N.J. Attorney General’s Office released its latest list of COVID-19 enforcement actions on Friday. Among those charged: a man who threw a birthay party for his wife and woman who allegedly organized an anti-Murphy protest.

“Violation of the emergency orders is a disorderly persons offense carrying a sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Such violations are charged by summons, without arrest,” reminded the AG’s Office in its press release.

A 48-year-old Medford woman stands accused of allegedly “organizing and participating in a protest at the Capitol Complex in Trenton on April 28,” one which attracted a few to several hundred protesters who oppose the Governor’s indefinite lockdown measures.

The AG’s Office says it served the woman with a complaint-summons at her place of residence. She’s the second woman to be charged with organizing a protest against Murphy’s ‘stay at home’ order; a Toms River resident was charged in connection with a separate Trenton demonstration earlier in April.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Chatham man allegedly hosted 25-to-30 people on his lawn on April 28th for his wife’s birthday.

Local police dispersed the crowd which the AG’s Office claims was “congregating and drinking on his front lawn.”

Other enforcement actions included threats to suspend the liquor licenses of twenty establishments and nearly 500 emergency order violation citations issued in Newark alone.

