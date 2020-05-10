Governor Murphy is clearly in over his head | Pallotta

By Frank Pallotta

In a letter dated March 31st 2020, in response to Executive Order No. 103, Governor Phil Murphy appointee and New Jersey Health Commissioner, Judith Persichilli ordered the expedited transfer of sick patients directly from hospitals to “post-acute care facilities” across the state.

The Commissioner’s expedited process only required patients to be “medically stable”, and NOT for them to be tested for COVID-19. This allowed a large number of elderly patients who were likely infected with the virus to enter these facilities unchecked, resulting in widespread infection and death.

The Health Commissioner’s directive was in response to the Governor’s short-sighted Executive Order.

Phil Murphy’s lack of both communication and crisis management skills are responsible for the disproportionately high number of COVID-19 related deaths of the elderly and veterans in our state.



Leadership is the ability to provide an informed sense of direction and calm when situational demand exceeds internal resources.



Governor Murphy is clearly in over his head.

