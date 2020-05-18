Murphy moves the goal posts again: no “normal” for N.J. until there’s a vaccine!

TRENTON, N.J. – I’m old enough to remember when our goal was flattening the curve, Save Jerseyans.

Then it was some weird Candy Land knock-off “road map.” Testing quotas requirements, ambiguous metrics requirements, etc. But today? Governor Phil Murphy moved the bar for “normal” yet again, bringing him in-line with Dr. Fauci. Murphy wants a vaccine.

–

Here’s what he said:

Until a proven vaccine is widely available, we cannot firmly enter the “new normal,” when life will once again return to all our workplaces, downtowns, and main streets. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020

I want a vaccine, too. It’d be great to have one tomorrow, or next week, or even next month. Early indicators are promising.

The reality: it could take months (or far longer). There’s actually NO guarantee we’ll ever have one. That’s grim but possible.

We can’t keep our economy on ice, indefinitely, when the curve is flat and Americans are on the brink of a second Great Depression.

My guess?

Governor Murphy will get a lot more aggressive and less risk adverse – and radically change his power point presentation yet again – when Donald Trump is off the ballot but he’s back on it (in 2021).

–