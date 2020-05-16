O’Scanlon reports from Long Branch: “Apparently we’re not all homicidal maniacs!”

LONG BRANCH, N.J. – The Jersey Shore was open (mostly) for tourism on Saturday, with businesses operating unnder severe restrictions and some still closed (like amusement parks) but beaches and boardwalks welcoming for sun worshippers and the cabin fever-afflicted alike. Governor Murphy had announced earlier in the week that he wouldn’t prevent coastal beach resorts from reopening the weekend before Memorial Day Weekend.

State Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) reported that crowds were building but behaving responsibly.

“Apparently we’re not all homicidal maniacs! No need for the oppressive presence of the patriarchal hand of gov’t!” O’Scanlon tweeted along with images from the seaside resort:

Hello from the Jersey Shore!! Photos are from yesterday & today. Huge crowds..plenty of room for more! Saw no one behaving unsafely…& w/little enforcement presence. Apparently we’re not all homicidal maniacs! No need for the oppressive presence of the patriarchal hand of gov’t! pic.twitter.com/7SwM1kUtf9 — Declan O'Scanlon (@declanoscanlon) May 16, 2020