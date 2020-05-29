Jersey Shore restaurants demand the right to reopen in Sea Bright

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. – Resistance to Governor Phil Murphy’s lockdown measures continues to spread.

On Friday, the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association hosted a press conference outside of Woody’s Restaurant in Sea Bright; “[e]very day that goes by is literally a missed opportunity,” Woody’s owner Chris Wood told the assembled media. “Every day missed, we lose another business. It’s time to act now before we lose anybody else.”

The restaurant owners had the support of elected officials including state Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13).

“@GovMurphy is going to argue that the Governors of all of our surrounding states are irresponsibly abandoning science & data, or that science is different in NJ… we should be substantially opened by June 5, including outdoor dining (& indoor by 15th),” O’Scanlin tweeted after the event. “Announce this now!!”

Watch: