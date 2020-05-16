Kim, Gottheimer, Malinowski and Sherrill vote to give $1,200 checks to illegal aliens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey’s most vulnerable 2020 House incumbents doubled-down on Nancy Pelosi’s far-left agenda on Friday, voting for a $3 trillion spending bill with some truly offensive line items.

The bill (HR 6800) narrowly passed the House, 208-199. Senate Republicans have promised that the bill is dead on arrival in their chamber.

–

Backed by Andy Kim (NJ-03), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), it includes:

Higher taxes for small businesses

$1,200 checks for illegal aliens

A nationwide vote by mail mandate

A bar to deporting criminal illegals

Millions of dollars for the arts/humanities

A multi-billion dollar USPS bailout

All four voted for the $1,200 illegal alien checks at a time when thousands of legal New Jersey residents have been waiting months for unemployment benefits.

The White House has also threatened to veto the measure.

–