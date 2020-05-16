Kim, Gottheimer, Malinowski and Sherrill vote to give $1,200 checks to illegal aliens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey’s most vulnerable 2020 House incumbents doubled-down on Nancy Pelosi’s far-left agenda on Friday, voting for a $3 trillion spending bill with some truly offensive line items.
The bill (HR 6800) narrowly passed the House, 208-199. Senate Republicans have promised that the bill is dead on arrival in their chamber.
–
Backed by Andy Kim (NJ-03), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), it includes:
- Higher taxes for small businesses
- $1,200 checks for illegal aliens
- A nationwide vote by mail mandate
- A bar to deporting criminal illegals
- Millions of dollars for the arts/humanities
- A multi-billion dollar USPS bailout
All four voted for the $1,200 illegal alien checks at a time when thousands of legal New Jersey residents have been waiting months for unemployment benefits.
The White House has also threatened to veto the measure.
–