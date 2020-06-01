Looting, burning of police cars in New Jersey’s capital city

TRENTON, N.J. – The civil unrest and rioting which engulfed Philadelphia and Atlantic City this weekend reached Trenton on Sunday night.
Two police cars were reportedly set ablaze; looting also took place in New Jersey’s capital city…
–
Many of the images were naturally shared on social media:
Trenton is getting worse. Why? For once Trenton was leading all the other cities across the country with peace and now this. pic.twitter.com/B6cjOIsdrn
— Maria (@Maria4America) June 1, 2020
Rioters destroyed inside of PNC bank. pic.twitter.com/XzRw23eCzN
— Isaac Avilucea (@IsaacAvilucea) June 1, 2020
Hours after Trenton cops kneel in solidarity with protestors, a police car is set ablaze https://t.co/ZEx6Ixkz8V pic.twitter.com/7kSZlbohNc
— njdotcom (@njdotcom) June 1, 2020