Rioters burn American flag in Newark

Published on by The Staff

NEWARK, N.J. – The riots sweeping the nation crashed on New Jersey’s shores on Saturday, and while the massive Newark protest was relatively tame (so far) compared to what’s been seen in cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis, a group of rioters pulled down and burned an American flag outside of a Wells Fargo.

The originating protest was blessed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka who attended the main event.

Rioters also reportedly spray painted a well-known statue of George Washington.

Here are some of the sights shared via social media:

 