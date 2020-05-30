Rioters burn American flag in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. – The riots sweeping the nation crashed on New Jersey’s shores on Saturday, and while the massive Newark protest was relatively tame (so far) compared to what’s been seen in cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis, a group of rioters pulled down and burned an American flag outside of a Wells Fargo.

The originating protest was blessed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka who attended the main event.

–

Rioters also reportedly spray painted a well-known statue of George Washington.

Here are some of the sights shared via social media:

Protesters pulled down a flag in front of Wells Fargo, trampled on it and then lit it on fire. pic.twitter.com/QJXJ2hK3jO — Rebecca Panico (@BeccaPanico) May 30, 2020

Hundreds shouting George Floyd’s name at the Lincoln statue by the Historic Courthouse in Newark. pic.twitter.com/iEP2W0Xqi9 — Rebecca Panico (@BeccaPanico) May 30, 2020

Getting formed up on Springfield Ave and Market St near the county courthouse pic.twitter.com/mIyYHlYvcD — Michael Sol Warren (@MSolDub) May 30, 2020