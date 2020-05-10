Murphy Administration to N.J. schools: Cancel your ‘wave parades’ or else!

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey schools, 2020 graduates, and their families hoping for at least a social-distancing send-off celebration this month have been smacked down by the Murphy Administration.

On Saturday, the N.J. State Police Superintendent issued a letter to all public and private schools directing that any in-person gatherings including “wave parades” – where students drive by and honk while remaining in their cars – is a violation of Executive Order 107 and therefore must be canceled.

–

Here’s the letter:

–