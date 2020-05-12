Murphy Administration walks back attempt to ban ‘wave parades’

TRENTON, N.J. – After sending a weekend letter to New Jersey schools instructing them to cancel so-called “wave parades,” the Murphy Administration backed down on Monday. Sort of.

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said they’re allowed. Just don’t try to stand outside and watch them anywhere near anyone else.

–

“It’s a great gesture to give that sense of solidarity but when there’s 50 people standing on top of each other on the curb of a hospital or in front of a high school, that’s when the problem comes in,” Callahan said at Monday’s daily COVID-19 presser led by Governor Murphy. “So, if people wanted to get into cars and drive to every graduate at a high school across town and that graduate and mom and dad were on the front porch or front lawn, that is certainly OK.”

High school seniors in all 21 counties are facing the prospect of no in-person ceremonies to commemorate the Class of 2020 graduation including prom and commencement.