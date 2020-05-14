Murphy expected to address the Jersey Shore on Thursday

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. – Jersey Shore political and business leaders are anxiously anticipating some word from Governor Murphy about easing lockdown restrictions at Thursday’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
Sea Isle City Mayor and Cape May County Freeholder Board Vice Director Len Desiderio announced on Wednesday that he was scheduled to attend the 1 o’clock briefing; Desiderio serves as co-chair of the Cape May county-wide recovery iInitiative which has advocated for a commercial reopening plan.
Memorial Day Weekend is only one week away…
In their own words…..Please share with your family, friends, elected officials and fellow business owners.These voices need to be heard. People need to understand what we stand to lose.
Posted by Tim Donohue on Wednesday, 13 May 2020