Murphy expected to address the Jersey Shore on Thursday

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. – Jersey Shore political and business leaders are anxiously anticipating some word from Governor Murphy about easing lockdown restrictions at Thursday’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

Sea Isle City Mayor and Cape May County Freeholder Board Vice Director Len Desiderio announced on Wednesday that he was scheduled to attend the 1 o’clock briefing; Desiderio serves as co-chair of the Cape May county-wide recovery iInitiative which has advocated for a commercial reopening plan.

Memorial Day Weekend is only one week away…

