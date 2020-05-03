N.J. Assemblywoman, also a first responder, upbraids Murphy for condescending Twitter F-bomb humor

TRENTON, N.J. – The state of New Jersey’s overpriced six-figure “official” Twitter account is infamous for its boorish millennial humor, crass “your mom” level humor, and general uselessness to the taxpayers (other than to try and make Phil Murphy seem hip).

@NJGov’s latest insult: Karen-style social-distance shaming with F-bombs.

Here’s what the account tweeted on Saturday to coincide with the reopening of New Jersey’s state parks and golf courses:

state parks are now OPEN: |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| don’t f* this up |

| |

| practice social |

| distancing |

| ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 2, 2020

Not amused?

You’re not alone.

Two Republicans – Assemblywoman Serna DiMaso, herself a first responder, and NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt – laid into Murphy and his administration for its strange sense of humor with one million (plus) residents unemployed and 250k waiting for unemployment benefits:

DiMaso is a frontline volunteer during the COVID-19 emergency serving as an EMR (emergency medical responder) during her free time away from Trenton.

