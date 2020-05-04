Murphy officially closes N.J. schools for the rest of the school year

TRENTON, N.J. – School’s out for the summer, Save Jerseyans… just a couple of months earlier than usual.
The widely-anticipated decision to keep New Jersey’s K-12 schools closed for in-person instruction through the end of the current academic year came down from Governor Phil Murphy on Monday morning:
#BREAKING: ALL SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year – to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families.
Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action. pic.twitter.com/PI5xFxPlVZ
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 4, 2020