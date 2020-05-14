Murphy relents, lets Jersey Shore open for Memorial Day Weekend (with conditions)

UNION BEACH, N.J. – The Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day Weekend… sort of.

“I’m proud to announce that our beaches and shore and lakes will be open for Memorial Day,” announced Governor Phil Murphy at his Thursday COVID-19 briefing.

–

There are conditions, and they’re significant:

While face-coverings won’t be enforced outdoors, “social distancing” (6 feet of distance) is mandatory including on the beach unless you’re related or are a member of the same household.

Restrooms and showers will be open.

Recreational activities (including beach sports) are still prohibited.

Amusement parks will remain closed.

Vendors can provide take-out service only.

Boardwalks are open (again, take-out and “curb side” service online).

Visitor/tourist centers will be closed.

Mass gathering events – like concerts, festivals, fairs and fireworks – are not permitted.

Out-of-town and non-residents beachgoers won’t be turned away; however, the state is working with beach communities to enforce beach occupancy limits. It’s unclear whether this will be achieved through beach tag enforcement or some other method.

The Governor had said as recently as mid-April that Memorial Day Weekend at the Jersey Shore was unlikely to happen.

–