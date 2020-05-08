Murphy snaps: Unhappy with the guy in charge of N.J. unemployment? “Go to another state.”

TRENTON, N.J. – Remember that time Phil Murphy told New Jerseyans who want lower taxes to move?

History repeated itself on Thursday when Governor Murphy told anyone who doesn’t like his embattled Labor Commissioner Robert “Rob” Asaro-Angelo to take a hike.

–

Murphy’s latest jaw-droppingly dismissive remark came when asked by reporter John Mooney about Bergen County Assemblyman Kevin Rooney’s call for the labor commish to immediately fix the backlogged unemployment system or resign.

“Kevin is a good guy, a very good public servant, and I consider him a friend, but Rob’s not going anywhere […] All I would say to anyone who thinks that: Go to another state.”

The brief exchange began at 1:09:04…

–

As of last week? 1,018,785 have filed for unemployment since mid-March. The state claims backlog stood at about 250,000 as of last weekend. Thousands of New Jersey have waited weeks (or are still waiting) to receive their unemployment benefits.

Murphy’s imperious attitude is coming to the surface more frequently with each passing week.

“We gotta do it right,” Murphy told reporters last week when pressed for a reopening timeline. “We’ve got to do it responsibly, we’ve got to do it safely, and we are committed to that […] frankly, whether you like that or not.”

–