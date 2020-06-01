Murphy will not reopen NJ restaurants by June 5 | Gallagher

By Art Gallagher

Governor Phil Murphy will not allow the State’s restaurants open for outdoor dining on June 5, as requested by the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, MMM has learned.

The NJRHA, who’s members and their 350,000 employees have already lost the first two weekends of the unofficial summer season to Muphy’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, requested the governor allow them to reopen with outdoor seating on June 5, indoor seating with 50% capacity on June 15 and 100% capacity by mid-summer. The restaurateurs have been praying for Murphy’s mercy all weekend since their press conference in Sea Bright on Friday.

