N.J. gym vows to defy Murphy, reopen on Monday

BELLMAWR, N.J. – A Camden County, New Jersey gym told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson this week that he plans to reopen his establishment on Monday (May 18th) with or without Governor Murphy’s permission.

“Governor Murphy has presented zero plans and I think my business partner and I have a plan to keep people safe,” explained Ian Smith, owner of Atilis Gym located in Bellmawr.

Smith stressed that he and his partner have already taken safety measures including spacing out the machines by more than six feet; they also plan to take everyone’s temperatures upon entry to the facility.

Atilis Gym and other Garden State gyms are closed pursuant to a mid-March executive order. At least one other New Jersey gym order has already been charged for disregarding the Governor’s COVID-19 related orders.

Watch: