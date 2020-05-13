N.J.’s NRA affiliate files lawsuit challenging COVID-19 gun range closures

NEWARK, N.J. – A federal lawsuit was filed on Tuesday challenging New Jersey’s closure of gun ranges pursuant to Governor Phil Murphy’s “stay at home” order.

“This lawsuit challenges Defendants’ actions mandating and enforcing the closure of all outdoor firearm training ranges in the State. This action effectively bans typical, law-abiding citizens in the State of New Jersey from exercising their constitutional right to practice with firearms to gain and maintain proficiency in firearms use,” argued the Plaintiffs, one of which is the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs, Inc., the NRA’s official state affiliate.

Click here to read the complaint.

The Murphy Administration initially shuttered firearms stores, too, but reversed itself and permitted them to operate with modified hours and procedures.

