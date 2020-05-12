N.J. Senator: Murphy “wants to squeeze every last bit of joy from people’s lives”

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Veteran State Senator Bob Singer (R-30) didn’t mince words on Monday in relating the details of a sad Mother’s Day encounter at the Jersey Shore.

“My family went out for a walk yesterday at a nearby boardwalk to get some fresh air on a beautiful Mother’s Day,” Singer explained in a press release. “Everyone that we saw was being respectful of others and maintaining good distancing.”

“As we walked off the boardwalk and down a side-street, we came upon an elderly woman sitting alone on a curb,” Singer continued. “We asked her if she was okay. She told told us she couldn’t be with her family on Mother’s Day, so she decided to take a walk by herself on the boardwalk. When she tired, she sat for a moment on a bench to rest. That’s when someone approached her and berated her for violating lockdown rules by sitting on a bench, so she got up and left the boardwalk and moved to a curb down by the street where we found her.”

“How does any of this make sense? We now have the COVID police yelling at elderly women who are alone on Mother’s Day,” Singer added. “An elderly woman sitting on a bench by herself isn’t a threat to anyone. It’s absurd, and it’s far from the only example of nonsensical policies from this administration.”

The Senator also railed against the Murphy Administration’s policy against high school graduation celebration.

“After canceling graduation ceremonies, the administration now is cracking down on the drive-by parades that everyone from school classes to first responders have taken part in to boost morale during this difficult time. What purpose does that serve? Waving to friends, classmates, and neighbors from the confines of a car does not put anyone at risk. It seems like the governor wants to squeeze every last bit of joy from people’s lives.”

