TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey posted another 34,410 new jobless claims last week. That brings the state’s total since mid-March to almost 1.2 million.

Nationwide, jobless claims have now come close to 41 million; the Garden State accounts for almost 3% of all U.S. COVID-19 job losses. The New Jersey Department of Labor (NJDOL) released the latest state-specific information on Thursday morning (see below):

