NJ-03: Richter embraces Trump, “outsider” label in positive primary TV spot

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – With New Jersey rescheduled primary date less than two months away, NJ-03 GOP candidate David Richter is up on television with a positive ad – “Back to Work” – highlighting his business experience. Richter also tells the audience that he shares a “political outsider” identity with President Donald Trump.

The ad is remarkable insofar as the campaign messaging from Richter’s campaign and that of his primary opponent Katie Gibbs has been overwhelmingly negative to date. Gibbs’s attacks on Richters past business dealings even spilled over into a recent direct one-on-one Facebook argument between the Republican combatants.

