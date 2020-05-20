NJ-05: Schepisi throws support behind Pallotta

RIVER VALE, N.J. – Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi (R-39) is going with Frank Pallotta in this year’s NJ-05 intra-party contest.

“I am proud to endorse Frank Pallotta in his fight to unseat Josh Gottheimer,” said Schepisi. “Frank’s business-style approach is exactly what we need to restore conservative leadership in Washington. He is currently the strongest Republican candidate in the race to win this November and he has my unequivocal support.”

“Frank Pallotta brings an impressive career in the finance industry, strong family and community values, and a dynamic personality to the table as a candidate,” Schepisi added. “He has proven that he will be a hands-on, proactive representative for the residents of District 5. I am proud to endorse Frank and fully support his candidacy to represent us in Washington.”

Schepisi’s district spans key lean-Republican towns in Bergen and Passaic counties which will help decide July’s mostly vote-by-mail primary election for the right to challenge two-term Democrat Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Pallotta’s Republican primary field of opponents consists of educator James Baldini, perennial candidate Hector Castillo, and 2018 nominee John McCann.

