Trump calls into NJ 101.5, tells Spadea that Murphy is a “good governor,” “working hard”

TRENTON, N.J. — President Donald Trump called into Bill Spadea’s popular 101.5’s radio program on Friday morning, and POTUS had nothing but nice things to say about Governor Phil Murphy.

Trump told Spadea, a leading Murphy critic, that Murphy is a “good governor” who is also “working hard” for New Jersey in its battle against COVID-19.

–

“He’s very liberal, and you’re not there, and I’m not there, but he’s trying, he is trying, very hard” Trump said to Spadea.

Trump and Murphy have had a bromance of convenience as of late; also on Friday morning, Trump announced a $1.4 billion CARES Act grant for NJ Transit.

Listen: