Phil Murphy has a plan alright but no, it has nothing to do with reopening N.J.

By Matt Rooney

Do you remember about a month ago, Save Jerseyans, when I warned you that Phil Murphy planned to use COVID-19 to fundamentally transform New Jersey? The evidence was overwhelming.

Well, Uncle Phil admitted it (again) this week.

Did you catch this on Monday?

This isn’t going to be quick. We’re going to move deliberately based on data. We have to move forward based on the facts. Together, we’ll get to the end of this journey stronger and fairer than ever. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020

“Fairer”? Excuse us?

I thought we were flattening the curve following the dat a waiting around for a vaccine?

Here’s the upside: when you realize what he’s really doing here (taking advantage of a crisis to advance a far-Left social and eocnomic agenda), some of the Governor’s “science” which doesn’t add up suddenly makes a bit more sense.

Not SCIENTIFIC sense, granted, but political sense.

No… it makes absolutely no scientific sense to permit senior week gathering of 10 or less kids at the Jersey Shore (because we all know how well teenagers follow rules) while also telling mainstreet shopkeepers they cant welcome 10 or less customers into their stores at a time.

It’s also kind of strange to say you’re open to in-person graduations but refuse to budge on residents attending church sitting six feet apart.

Small business owners aren’t Phil’s core constituency.

Churchgoers aren’t Phil’s core constituency.

“Karens” ARE Phil Murphy’s core constituency. Woke, sometimes-crunchy suburbanites between college age and retirement age who could care less if a local business closes but also cannot imagine their kiddos being deprived of a drunk Shore weekend followed up by the traditional cap-and-gown experience. They’re comfortable at home with one (or both) household adults still drawing a paycheck. Their favorite new past time is chastising other people in the neighborhood who aren’t social-distancing.

They also happen to share his vision of a “fairer” New Jersey.

Fealty to data? Science? Saving lives? That’s all a ruse.

Follow the politics, folks.

