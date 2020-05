BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. – Government overreach? You bet.

Katherine Hermes’s Country Home store in Bernardsville, New Jersey was conducting a shop-from-home Facebook Live on Tuesday to display her shop’s wares; then the police arrived around 9 p.m. and things got weird.

–

Hermes very articulately explained her plight – and the background of her interaction with the local authorities – in a follow-up Facebook video on Wednesday night.

It’s worth a watch: