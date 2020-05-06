POLL: 55% okay with keeping N.J. closed for a “few months or longer”

TRENTON, N.J. – A new Quinnipiac survey released Wednesday alleges that a strong majority of New Jerseyans are in no rush to reopen the state from its COVID-19 ‘stay at home’ lockdown.

The poll found 55% supporting reopening the state “in the next few months or longer” and only 39% backing a reopening “immediately or in the next few weeks.”

The results are largely consistent with a recent Monmouth University Poll which pegged Murphy approval rating at 71% and found broad support for mandatory social-distancing measures. Murphy’s Q Poll rating standas at 68% overall approval and 78% for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the Monmouth poll, Quinnipiac did not ask respondents about individual ‘stay at home’ provisions.

Governor Murphy has repeatedly refused to provide any timetable for reopening “non-essential” businesses or easing up on other restrictions.

He announced a unilateral extension of his emergency powers on Wednesday for an additional 30 days. One Republican legislator – Morris County’s Brian Bergen – plans to introduce legislation in the General Assembly designed to curb Murphy’s emergency authority by requiring that he seek the legislature’s approval every 14 days.

Click here for the full Q Poll report.

