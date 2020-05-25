400+ protest N.J. lockdown in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. – A few hundred New Jerseyans – many of whom own small businesses in the Garden State – staged a protest on Sunday in a parking lot near the shuttered Jenkinson’s amusements at the legendary Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk. They called it the “Freedom March of NJ,” and it was the largest public demonstration against the Murphy Administration’s lockdown measures to date.

Guest speakers included state Senator Mike Testa (R-1), Asm. Gerry Scharfenberger (R-13), and Camden County small businessman Ian Smith, co-owner of Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym which made national news for reopening in defiance of the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

–

One attendee – Kathy Cooper of Nepute City – explained that her husband’s small business has been directly impacted by Governor Murphy’s directives since it can’t operate with curbside service:

–

Here are some images:

–