State Senator suggests it’s time for N.J. residents to begin defying Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. – State Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) has become the first New Jersey legislator to encourage residents to begin defying the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

O’Scanlon’s tweet was partly tongue-and-cheek (referring to the May “flower moon” which can obviously be viewed from one’s own yard), but the senator also suggested that the time is fast-approaching for New Jerseyans to stop waiting for the Governor to ease up on his emergency directives and start acting.

“So..first time I’m going to suggest this….but it’s time,” O’Scanlon tweeted on Saturday night. “Everyone…defy the @GovMurphy! Go outside your house!! It’s ok, you can trust me! Look South/Southeast…revel in that moon! We’re likely going to take this rebellion a few steps further next couple weeks. Get ready!”

O’Scanlon (of Monmouth County) and other Republicans – particularly his fellow Jersey Shore legislators and those hailing from the Skylands region – have ramped up their criticism of Murphy in recent days, citing the Democrat Governor’s failure to offer any semblance of a reopening timeline for “non-essential” businesses despite every other state in the region doing so.

The Murphy Administration stirred up new resentment on Saturday by banning the increasingly popular “wave parades” whereby local residents drive by and honk their horns to commemorate an event like a birthday or a graduation. The State Police superintendent’s letter was specifically addressed to schools, many of which were planning the parades to honor their graduating seniors.

Governor Murphy said that he plans to offer “guidance” on beaches and retail stores in the coming week.

