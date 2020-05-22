The CDC revised its website, and the guidance it changed should convince Murphy to reopen closed N.J. shops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (or CDC) recently updated its “ How COVID-19 Spreads ” website, and the Media picked up on it this week. Guess what’s been revised?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – We got further proof this week that the nation’s leading scientific and medical minds still don’t understand COVID-19 very well at all despite frontline advances in treating the virus. There are some thing they’re figuring out (they think), and policymakers need to pay attention.

–

“The virus does not spread easily in other ways,” the CDC explains, noting that contact with contaminated surfaces, objects, and even animals does not appear to be highly-likely mode of transmission.

However, unsurprisingly, the CDC emphasized that “[t]he virus spreads easily between people” and “is spreading very easily and sustainably between people.”

That’s big in my eyes, Save Jerseyans.

Why?

Think about the Boardwalk t-shirt shop or the local small business on your town’s mainstreet that sells arts and crafts. Thousands of similar businesses are currently shuttered across the state. If COVID-19 is unlikely to transmit from person-to-person through contact with the same t-shirt? Or scented candle? Then there’s REALLY no reason to keep these businesses closed a second longer, arguably with mask usage/new occupancy requirements upon reopening.

The goal would be to limit direct human contact at that point. That’s achievable with some of the social-distancing restrictions already on the books.

We’re “following the science,” right Phil?

Well, here’s some new science for you. Act on it.