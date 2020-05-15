Trump celebrates NJ Transit bailout on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Corrupt and dysfunctional N.J. Transit has been allotted $1.4 billion through the federal CARES Act program, and President Trump touted the grant on Friday morning from his Tiwtter account.

“I am proud to announce that @NJTransit will receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area! The LARGEST single Federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever,” Trump tweeted. “Together, we will prevail!”

Earlier this month, NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt called out Governor Phil Murphy for sitting on nearly $2 billion in CARES Act funding which could assist the state’s many beleaguered small businesses. Murphy is hoarding the cash in the event he needs it to save state worker jobs.

Trump and Murphy – ordinarily fierce opponents, particularly on the sanctuary statehood issue – have emerged as situational allies during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The transportation agency is undoubtedly taking a hit during the COVID-19 shutdown, going from $1 million in daily ticket sales to just $41,000 as commuters work from home and economic activity comes to a standstill. Still, NJ Transit’s waste is the stuff of legend; for example, it made headlines in late 2017 when it was revealed that it had leased – but never used – office space for $4.4 million. Last summer’s massive schedule interruptions haven’t much improved despite “reforms” advanced by the Murphy Administration.