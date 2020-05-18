UPDATE #2: Local police take hands off approach with Bellmawr gym; owners’ lawyer sends letter to NJSP, Murphy

BELLMAWR, N.J. – A Bellmawr, New Jersey gym is operating this morning in defiance of Governor Murphy, and after initially showing up in force, the local police left the scene on cordial note to cheers from a throng of assembled supporters.

Meanwhile, the owners’ attorney appears to have sent a preemptive letter to the State Police and Governor Murphy, declaring that his “clients have a fundamental property interest in conducting business activities that are protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

State law enforcement has not been shy about issuing citations to individuals and businesses violating the governor’s orders, though there’s no indication as of this writing whether they plan any action again Atilis Gym.

Video: