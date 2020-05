WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, as a New Jersey man was being arrested at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew sent a two-page letter to Governor Phil Murphy urging the implementation of a plan to reopen shuttered Garden State businesses.

Van Drew’s most specific request? Reopening gyms effective June 1st.

–

“I am asking that you open gyms on June 1st to provide our people the physical, and mental well-being that proper exercise offers.”

–