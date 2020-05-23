VIDEO: “Resist Murphy” banner spotted over the Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. – The politics and harsh realities of COVID-19 weren’t far from the minds of beachgoers this Memorial Day Weekend, Save Jerseyans, even as the state’s shore points did their best to make a profitable and fun holiday out of a rough situations.

At least one Murphy critic let his or her opinion of the Governor be known…

The “Resist Murphy” plane banner was spotted by readers in some of Cape May County’s Jersey Shore communities on Saturday afternoon: