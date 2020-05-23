VIDEO: “Resist Murphy” banner spotted over the Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. – The politics and harsh realities of COVID-19 weren’t far from the minds of beachgoers this Memorial Day Weekend, Save Jerseyans, even as the state’s shore points did their best to make a profitable and fun holiday out of a rough situations.

At least one Murphy critic let his or her opinion of the Governor be known…

–

The “Resist Murphy” plane banner was spotted by readers in some of Cape May County’s Jersey Shore communities on Saturday afternoon:

–