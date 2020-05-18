UPDATE: South Jersey gym reopens in defiance of Murphy’s lockdown order

BELLMAWR, N.J. – Media, police, and a crowd of over a hundred descended on a Camden County suburban gym on Monday morning after the owners promised to reopen in defiance of Governor Murphy’s stay at home order.

The doors were unlocked at 8 a.m. The management of Atilis Gym is reportedly limiting capacity at the private facility to 44 members at a time; they’ve also spaced out workout machines/stations and have their staff performing temperature checks before members can enter the facility. The gym’s story went ‘viral’ last week after one of the owners was a guest of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

–

At least one protester has a live feed up on Facebook.

Then a public works crew arrived. According to Fox29’s Steve Keeley, law enforcement initially attempted to stymie access to the gym. Then, some time later according to a Save Jersey source, the police announced (paraphrasing), “everyone here was technically in violation of the governors order and on that note, have a great day” and left the strip mall…

More than 200 people have gathered outside Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, NJ in support of the owner’s decision to defy the governor’s orders and reopen the gym. It is set to open at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/f2n7RQRnO0 — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) May 18, 2020

Bellmawr, NJ police have arrived at Atilis Gym with local public works crews blocking’s entrance to gym shopping center&putting up barricades around growing protest crowd supporting gyn owners and chanting “Re-Open New Jersey & ⁦@GovMurphy⁩ ‘s a Tyrant”. @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/zv5XIIUOQb — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 18, 2020

Breaking Update: Atilis Gym in Bellmawr opened as planned at 8am. Members separated in line outside by 6ft red X markings. They read&sign waiver&questionnaire, get temps taken, get personal disinfectant&allowed in. Bellmawr police keeping crowd peaceful ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/kIDHRHqREz — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 18, 2020