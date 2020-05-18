UPDATE: South Jersey gym reopens in defiance of Murphy’s lockdown order

BELLMAWR, N.J. – Media, police, and a crowd of over a hundred descended on a Camden County suburban gym on Monday morning after the owners promised to reopen in defiance of Governor Murphy’s stay at home order.

The doors were unlocked at 8 a.m. The management of Atilis Gym is reportedly limiting capacity at the private facility to 44 members at a time; they’ve also spaced out workout machines/stations and have their staff performing temperature checks before members can enter the facility. The gym’s story went ‘viral’ last week after one of the owners was a guest of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

At least one protester has a live feed up on Facebook

Then a public works crew arrived. According to Fox29’s Steve Keeley, law enforcement initially attempted to stymie access to the gym. Then, some time later according to a Save Jersey source, the police announced (paraphrasing), “everyone here was technically in violation of the governors order and on that note, have a great day” and left the strip mall…