4 reasons why vote-by-mail elections are still a terrible idea

By Matt Rooney

New Jersey’s rescheduled July 2020 primary will be conducted mostly by mail.

Murphy likes it. The Karens love it. Should you?

Here are four solid, valid, inarguable reasons to oppose this idea:

(1) In-person voting isn’t especially dangerous.

The Media was in full-on meltdown mode when Wisconsin decided to allow in-person voting in its April 7th primary election. We were told that it was a reckless, dangerous decision which was likely to lead to a COVID-19 spike and more death.

Fortunately, two of three studies conducted after the primary found NO uptick. A third (which still needs to be vetted) reports increased cases in counties which saw a higher percentage of in-person voting, but it’s also worth noting that Wisconsin (to date) has logged only 15,584 reported cases. New Jersey hit 155,092 this holiday weekend. Wisconsin is working off of a very small sample related to harder-hit states, so it’s extremely difficult to draw too many hard conclusions from county-based data. Dozens of counties have less than 100 cases, and 21 counties have less than 10 reported cases. Wisconsin reported 4 deaths on Monday, half the number (14) reported on April 7th.

My point: there’s NO strong or certainly definitive evidence that in-person voting is a recipe for disaster. Voting in primary elections also tends to be light, and neither major party had a contested presidential primary this year; most polling stations will see a small fraction of the number of people you’d find in a supermarket or Wawa on any given Sunday. Especially in light of new CDC guidance suggesting COVID-19 doesn’t easily spread from surfaces? There’s no good reason to freak out about citizens touching machines. Reasonable precautions can be taken if you’re worried; for example, you could insist that voters use hand sanitizer before entering the booth. See? Easy.

(2) Yes, voter fraud is real.