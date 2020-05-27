Webber: Murphy’s arbitrary July 6th graduation date “makes no sense”

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy green-lit in-person graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, but students will need to wait six weeks (until July 6th) to walk.

Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) thinks that’s ridiculous.

–

“If ‘data determines dates,’ as the governor so often says, then he has failed to give any data to justify that July 6th is the right date for graduations,” said Webber. “It makes no sense. Smart, properly spaced, in-person graduations can occur safely now, and should. The governor can’t even let the kids walk without reminding everyone that his, and only his, preferences trump everything else.”

Only 2,723 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, the lowest level since March and down from a high of 8,084 on April 14th.

Murphy’s reopening “plans” have become increasingly arbitrary in recent weeks and public discontent with the lockdown is growing.